Jiang Lin Makes History: First Woman Skippers Sydney to Hobart Winner

Jiang Lin has made history as the first female skipper to guide the overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Her vessel, Min River, clinched the top spot after a protest led race officials to penalize the French boat BNC for a sail breach.

The New Caledonian-flagged BNC, led by Michel Quintin and Yann Rigal, was initially expected to win. However, a successful protest saw them penalized by one hour and five minutes, which shifted victory to Lin and her co-skipper, Alexis Loison.

This victory marked a significant milestone as Min River was not only the first yacht with a female skipper to win but also the first double-handed craft to secure the overall title. Meanwhile, Master Lock Comanche claimed line honours after outpacing LawConnect and HSK Scallywag 100 in a tightly contested race.