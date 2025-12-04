Left Menu

2 women dead, 5 injured as SUV falls into river in Rajasthan's Tonk

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:08 IST
Two women were killed and five members of their family were injured when their SUV plunged into a river in Tonk district, police said on Thursday.

They said the accident took place near Dhoondhiya village in the Piploo police station area on Wednesday night when the family was returning from a temple visit.

As the car carrying seven people reached near the village, it fell off a damaged culvert and slipped into the river, Piploo SHO Raghuveer Singh said.

The family, residents of Ajmer district, had left Wednesday morning to offer prayers at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple in Sawai Madhopur district and were on their way back when the vehicle veered off.

''There were no barricades after the descent from the new culvert. The SUV went straight into the river and got partially submerged. Local villagers broke the windowpanes to pull out the passengers,'' Singh said.

All seven occupants were taken to a hospital, where two women, Supyar (45) and Manju (50), succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment.

