Over 1 lakh TB patients supported through community participation in Delhi: Health Minister Singh

Delhi has emerged as a frontrunner in India's fight against tuberculosis (TB), with nearly nine lakh people screened and more than one lakh patients supported through community participation under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the city's Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting, Singh assessed the progress of the Centre's TB Elimination Programme in the national capital along with senior health officials and doctors from the TB cell, an official statement said.

Officials said Delhi has already screened around 8.78 lakh people under the ongoing campaign, while nearly 3.8 lakh chest X-rays have been conducted to detect cases early and begin treatment without delay.

The health minister said the 100-day intensified TB drive, implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has significantly strengthened the city's disease surveillance system.

The national capital has set a target of screening 50 lakh people and currently operates through a robust network of 190 diagnostic centres and 365 treatment centres, providing free and quality care to TB patients, the statement said.

Delhi has also achieved 99 per cent of the National TB Elimination Programme target between January and November this year, it said.

The city's performance under the campaign was nationally recognised with the prestigious Jan Bhagidari Award, presented by Union Health Minister J P Nadda this year for exceptional public participation in TB control.

A key pillar of Delhi's TB response has been the Nikshay Mitra Initiative, which links volunteers and organisations with TB patients to provide nutritional, diagnostic and psychological support.

So far, 4,313 Nikshay Mitras have registered in Delhi, helping distribute more than 2.23 lakh food baskets and supporting more than 1.03 lakh patients across the city, it added.

''Delhi is firmly committed to achieving the goal of a TB-free nation. The progress we are witnessing is the outcome of strong teamwork, public cooperation and the tireless dedication of our healthcare workers. We will continue to strengthen screening and support systems so that no patient is left behind,'' Singh said after the review meeting.

The Delhi government said it would further intensify monitoring, expand community engagement and scale up patient support to accelerate the pace of TB elimination.

Officials said that with sustained coordination between government departments, doctors, and citizens Delhi could set a national benchmark in the fight against tuberculosis.

