Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK stocks rise on boost from industrials and financials

UK stocks edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrials and financials shares, while investors assessed corporate updates and economic data ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision next week. Investment firm 3i Group increased 5.1%, to top the FTSE 100 index. Personal goods rose 2.8% with Burberry gaining 3% after HSBC raised the price target on the stock.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:02 IST
UPDATE 1-UK stocks rise on boost from industrials and financials

UK stocks edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrials and financials shares, while investors assessed corporate updates and economic data ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision next week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2% higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Aerospace and defence shares gained for a third straight session, up 2.5%, after Russia-Ukraine peace talks stalled. Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems gained about 2.6% each. The investment banks and brokerages sector rose 2.2%. Investment firm 3i Group increased 5.1%, to top the FTSE 100 index.

Personal goods rose 2.8% with Burberry gaining 3% after HSBC raised the price target on the stock. On the flip side, beverages dropped 2.9%, with Diageo falling 3.9% after UBS downgraded the stock and cut the target price.

Pharma stocks declined nearly 1%. AstraZeneca dipped 1.3%. SSP Group advanced 11.3% after the airport outlet operator said it expects annual profit at the top end of its forecasts.

AJ Bell AJBA.L fell 7.6% after the investment platform warned

of added costs and said the budget would add complexity to the individual savings account landscape. Frasers fell 2.7% after the sportswear and fashion retailer

reported a 2.8% drop in first-half profit.

Meanwhile, a survey showed British construction activity contracted

last month at the fastest pace since May 2020. Other surveys showed similar concerns about investment, hiring and demand in the lead-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget on November 26.

British investors sold equities worth 3 billion pounds in November, marking the sixth consecutive month of net selling, according to data from funds network Calastone. In the U.S., data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week to the lowest level in more than three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on mother's demise

U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
4
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025