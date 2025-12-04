UPDATE 1-UK stocks rise on boost from industrials and financials

UK stocks edged higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrials and financials shares, while investors assessed corporate updates and economic data ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision next week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2% higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Aerospace and defence shares gained for a third straight session, up 2.5%, after Russia-Ukraine peace talks stalled. Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems gained about 2.6% each. The investment banks and brokerages sector rose 2.2%. Investment firm 3i Group increased 5.1%, to top the FTSE 100 index.

Personal goods rose 2.8% with Burberry gaining 3% after HSBC raised the price target on the stock. On the flip side, beverages dropped 2.9%, with Diageo falling 3.9% after UBS downgraded the stock and cut the target price.

Pharma stocks declined nearly 1%. AstraZeneca dipped 1.3%. SSP Group advanced 11.3% after the airport outlet operator said it expects annual profit at the top end of its forecasts.

AJ Bell AJBA.L fell 7.6% after the investment platform warned

of added costs and said the budget would add complexity to the individual savings account landscape. Frasers fell 2.7% after the sportswear and fashion retailer

reported a 2.8% drop in first-half profit.

Meanwhile, a survey showed British construction activity contracted

last month at the fastest pace since May 2020. Other surveys showed similar concerns about investment, hiring and demand in the lead-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget on November 26.

British investors sold equities worth 3 billion pounds in November, marking the sixth consecutive month of net selling, according to data from funds network Calastone. In the U.S., data showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped last week to the lowest level in more than three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)