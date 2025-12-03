Pharmacy stores must display QR code, toll-free number to report adverse drug reactions

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has directed drug licensing authorities in all states and Union territories to ensure that a designated Quick Response (QR) code and toll-free number are displayed at all retail and wholesale pharmacies to report adverse drug reactions. This measure will facilitate seamless reporting of adverse events and adverse drug reactions by the public and healthcare professionals through the indigenous PvPI Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring System, the CDSCO said.

The decision was taken during the 16th Working Group Meeting of the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India held on June 18. In a circular issued to drug licensing authorities of states and Union Territories, the CDSCO said, ''All state drug licensing authorities and Union territory drug licensing authorities shall ensure the display of the designated QR Code at a prominent location within every retail and wholesale pharmacy premises across the country.'' Additionally, the toll-free number of 1800-180-3024 should also be clearly displayed with the QR Code at each pharmacy outlet, it said.

''It is therefore requested to initiate immediate action for implementation of the instructions within your jurisdiction. Kindly ensure wide dissemination among all license holders and monitor strict compliance with these directives to promote drug safety and protect public health,'' the circular added.

