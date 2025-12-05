India's Road Fatality Crisis: A Call for Urgent Safety Measures

India has witnessed a concerning 2.3% increase in road accident fatalities in 2024, with over 1.77 lakh deaths reported. This alarming statistic equates to 485 fatalities daily, as revealed by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Parliament.

The country's road safety challenges are emphasized by a comparison of fatality rates per lakh population: 4.3 in China, 12.76 in the USA, and 11.89 in India. As part of the Stockholm Declaration on Road Safety's global targets, India aims to slash its road traffic deaths and injuries by half by 2030.

To tackle this escalating crisis, the Indian government has implemented a multi-faceted strategy focusing on education, engineering (of roads and vehicles), enforcement, and emergency care. Various initiatives are being rolled out nationwide to enhance road safety measures.

