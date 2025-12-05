Left Menu

PDP Pushes for Age Limit Extension in J&K Competitive Exams

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urges Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to approve the Jammu and Kashmir government's proposal to increase the upper age limit for the competitive examinations from 30 to 35 for open merit candidates, while seeking support for aspirants affected by various setbacks.

Updated: 05-12-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:54 IST
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to approve a significant change proposed by the Jammu and Kashmir government. The proposal aims to raise the upper age limit for the upcoming combined competitive examination to 35 years for open merit candidates, potentially benefiting many young aspirants.

In a statement, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra highlighted the importance of this decision, scheduled ahead of the December 7 examination. He emphasized that a timely approval would demonstrate compassion and support for aspirants who have faced numerous obstacles in their preparation journeys.

The government already enacted a relaxation in age limits on November 10, setting the marks at 35 for open candidates, 37 for reserved categories, and 38 for those with disabilities. However, the final approval from the Lt Governor remains pending, leading to uncertainty among hopeful candidates.

