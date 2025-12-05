Government Reviews DPSU Performance With Eye on 'Aatmanirbharta'

The government has conducted a thorough evaluation of the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), focusing on turnover, profitability, and research and development efforts, marking a significant stride towards 'Aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, responded to parliamentary inquiries about potential action plans derived from this review aimed at improving DPSU performance. Despite no specific budgetary allocation for R&D, DPSUs invest their own earnings in necessary research initiatives.

This review aligns with the broader 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, seeking to bolster indigenous military hardware development through comprehensive research and development strategies.

