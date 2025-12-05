Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Nightclub: Three Boxes Cafe Raided

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal bar-cum-club operating under the guise of a cafe in the Samaypur Badli area. Raiding the Three Boxes Cafe during the early hours, the police apprehended 25 individuals, comprising the operator, staff, and patrons, who were found partaking in an unauthorized late-night revelry.

Police conducted the operation on the night of December 3 and 4 after receiving intelligence about a bar illegally functioning on the second floor of a building at Samaypur Main Chowk. When officers arrived, they observed suspicious activity as numerous individuals entered the establishment, prompting further investigation.

Upon entering, officials discovered a boisterous scene with loud music, hookah smoking, and alcohol being served beyond legal hours. The cafe's operator, Anil, failed to present any licenses for the illegal activities. Authorities seized various materials, including liquor, hookah equipment, and gaming currency notes, subsequently filing charges under pertinent legal sections. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)