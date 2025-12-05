Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Nightclub: Three Boxes Cafe Raided

Delhi Police recently dismantled an illegal bar-cum-club, Three Boxes Cafe, in Samaypur Badli. During a late-night operation, 25 people were apprehended, including the operator, staff, and customers. The establishment was found serving liquor and allowing hookah usage without licenses. Police seized alcohol, hookahs, and fake currency notes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:55 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Nightclub: Three Boxes Cafe Raided
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal bar-cum-club operating under the guise of a cafe in the Samaypur Badli area. Raiding the Three Boxes Cafe during the early hours, the police apprehended 25 individuals, comprising the operator, staff, and patrons, who were found partaking in an unauthorized late-night revelry.

Police conducted the operation on the night of December 3 and 4 after receiving intelligence about a bar illegally functioning on the second floor of a building at Samaypur Main Chowk. When officers arrived, they observed suspicious activity as numerous individuals entered the establishment, prompting further investigation.

Upon entering, officials discovered a boisterous scene with loud music, hookah smoking, and alcohol being served beyond legal hours. The cafe's operator, Anil, failed to present any licenses for the illegal activities. Authorities seized various materials, including liquor, hookah equipment, and gaming currency notes, subsequently filing charges under pertinent legal sections. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

 Global
2
Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

 India
3
IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

 India
4
Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025