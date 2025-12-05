Left Menu

Call to Stop 'Cruel' 10-Minute Deliveries

Raghav Chadha of AAP demands an end to 10-minute delivery services, highlighting the harsh working conditions, safety risks, and pressures on gig workers. He criticizes the dehumanization of delivery personnel and calls for better protection and rights for these 'invisible wheels' of the economy.

Updated: 05-12-2025 14:17 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has called for the termination of the increasingly popular 10-minute delivery services, which he describes as a form of 'cruelty' towards gig workers. Chadha addressed the issue in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, pointing out the extreme pressures faced by delivery personnel.

Emphasizing their humanity, Chadha stated, 'These individuals are not robots; they are someone's family member.' He underscored that while consumers demand quick service, it is crucial to consider the welfare of the gig workers who work under grueling conditions for platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.

Chadha highlighted serious challenges like delivery speed pressures, potential harassment from customers, and hazardous working conditions. He noted that these workers often risk safety for fear of penalties, while enduring long hours without protections like health insurance, in stark contrast to traditional labor sectors.

