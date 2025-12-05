Dighi Port Set to Rev Up India's Auto Exports with Motherson Partnership

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced that its subsidiary, Dighi Port Ltd (DPL) in Maharashtra, is set to manage 200,000 cars annually following its partnership with Motherson.

This collaboration aims to transform Dighi Port into a prime automobile export terminal catering to exporters in Mumbai and the Pune auto belt. As one of APSEZ's strategic ports, Dighi is poised to enhance its capabilities in support of India's automotive sector, aligning with the Make in India initiative to facilitate seamless global vehicle export and import operations.

APSEZ CEO Ashwani Gupta emphasized that by leveraging APSEZ's infrastructure with Motherson's logistics expertise, the partnership is set to build a robust vehicle movement network. Dighi Port's location on the west coast provides strategic access to Maharashtra's industrial sectors, featuring facilities for various types of cargo and strong connectivity.

