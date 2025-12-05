Left Menu

Dighi Port Set to Rev Up India's Auto Exports with Motherson Partnership

Adani Ports' Dighi Port in Maharashtra will handle 200,000 cars annually due to a partnership with Motherson. This venture positions Dighi Port as a new hub for automotive exports, facilitating vehicle export and import in alignment with the Make in India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:25 IST
Dighi Port Set to Rev Up India's Auto Exports with Motherson Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced that its subsidiary, Dighi Port Ltd (DPL) in Maharashtra, is set to manage 200,000 cars annually following its partnership with Motherson.

This collaboration aims to transform Dighi Port into a prime automobile export terminal catering to exporters in Mumbai and the Pune auto belt. As one of APSEZ's strategic ports, Dighi is poised to enhance its capabilities in support of India's automotive sector, aligning with the Make in India initiative to facilitate seamless global vehicle export and import operations.

APSEZ CEO Ashwani Gupta emphasized that by leveraging APSEZ's infrastructure with Motherson's logistics expertise, the partnership is set to build a robust vehicle movement network. Dighi Port's location on the west coast provides strategic access to Maharashtra's industrial sectors, featuring facilities for various types of cargo and strong connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global
2
EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching bloc's digital rulebook, reports AP.

EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching blo...

 Global
3
Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to help normalise ops, says govt amid IndiGo flight disruptions.

Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to...

 Global
4
Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025