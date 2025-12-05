Karnataka BJP Leader Advocates for Sugar Industry Revamp

In a strong appeal, Karnataka BJP leader Iranna B Kadadi has urged the central government to lower the sugar recovery rate from 10.25% to 9.5% while increasing the minimum selling price of sugar. This proposed change aims at sustaining both sugarcane farmers and mill owners.

During Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kadadi highlighted that Karnataka's sugar recovery rate remains at 9.5%, but the current FRP considers a higher rate of 10.25%. He suggested amendments to the FRP, excluding transportation and harvesting costs, to align the sector with current market dynamics.

Kadadi emphasized the status quo of the minimum selling price at Rs 31 per kg since 2019, which contrasts with the Rs 40 per kg seen in retail markets. He advocated for increased ethanol marketing allocations, noting Karnataka's production of 270 crore litres, to benefit the region's sugar industry further.

