Flywings Aims High with ₹57.05 Crore IPO to Boost Simulation Training

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited is launching an IPO to raise ₹57.05 crore. The funds will be used to enhance pilot training facilities and expand market reach. Flywings has a robust presence in simulation-based aviation training, certified by DGCA, serving multiple airline clients with over 20,000 programs delivered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited has announced its intention to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 5, 2025, with the objective of raising ₹57.05 crore.

The financial boost will support the acquisition of new simulators and modern training equipment, effectively increasing the company's training capacity and market outreach.

Flywings, with DGCA-certified centers, already services over 10 airline clients and has conducted over 20,000 training programs, ensuring a steady revenue stream through structured agreements.

