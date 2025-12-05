Flywings Aims High with ₹57.05 Crore IPO to Boost Simulation Training
Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited is launching an IPO to raise ₹57.05 crore. The funds will be used to enhance pilot training facilities and expand market reach. Flywings has a robust presence in simulation-based aviation training, certified by DGCA, serving multiple airline clients with over 20,000 programs delivered.
Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited has announced its intention to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 5, 2025, with the objective of raising ₹57.05 crore.
The financial boost will support the acquisition of new simulators and modern training equipment, effectively increasing the company's training capacity and market outreach.
Flywings, with DGCA-certified centers, already services over 10 airline clients and has conducted over 20,000 training programs, ensuring a steady revenue stream through structured agreements.
