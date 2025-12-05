Flight Turbulence: IndiGo Cancellations Ripple Through Goa's Tourism

IndiGo, India's largest airline, faced more operational disruptions on Friday, cancelling 31 domestic flights from Goa's Dabolim airport by noon. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is advising travelers to consult their latest flight updates before departure to manage expectations better.

AAI officials reported that as of noon, only seven flights could depart, with cancellations expected to rise. Coordination efforts with IndiGo are underway to assist passengers with rebookings. Affected destinations include Bengaluru, Surat, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, among others.

IndiGo attributed these disruptions to unforeseen challenges including technical issues, weather conditions, increased air traffic, and updated crew rostering. The airline is implementing strategic schedule adjustments and working to improve operations.

The cancellations have caused chaos outside Dabolim airport, such as a group travelling to Ahmedabad being stranded. Disruptions threaten Goa's tourism sector, a key revenue source, as airline holds over 60% market share, said Travel and Tourism Association of Goa President Jack Sukhija, projecting a short-term impact on tourism footfall.