Chinese Airlines Extend Refund Policy on Japan Flights Amid Diplomatic Strain

Three major Chinese airlines—China Eastern Airlines, Air China, and China Southern Airlines—announced the extension of their refund and charge-free change policy for flights related to Japan. Yicai, a state-owned news outlet, reported that the policy now extends until March 28, 2026.

This move follows an existing policy initially set to expire by the end of 2025. The extension applies to inbound, outbound, and stopover flights involving Japan, according to the statement from Yicai. Several Chinese airlines have already been offering refunds on Japan-bound routes until the end of December.

The prolonged policy comes in response to the remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan's impact on Japan, which have strained diplomatic relations between China and Japan. Takaichi's comments suggested that a Chinese military action on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could potentially lead to a military response from Japan, sparking concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)