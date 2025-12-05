Surge in Euro Zone Bond Yields Amid Investor Concerns
Euro zone sovereign bond yields increased at week's end, marked by a sell-off in ultra-long debt. Japanese bonds led this global trend as the Bank of Japan hinted at possible interest rate increases. Germany’s Chancellor faces a party test amid pension reforms, affecting bond yields further.
Euro zone sovereign bond yields saw an increase on Friday amid heightened investor concerns over government finances. This marks one of the largest sell-offs in ultra-long debt in the past three months. Japanese government bonds have spearheaded this global sell-off, as the Bank of Japan hinted at potential interest rate hikes this month, pushing 30-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to record highs.
Across other regions, long-dated yields are also experiencing significant upward momentum, outpacing shorter-dated yields, a trend known as curve steepening. Yields on 30-year German bonds have risen over 8 basis points this week, the most considerable increase since mid-August. The German Bundestag faces a decisive test as Chancellor Friedrich Merz navigates internal dissent within his conservative party over pension reforms.
Despite the tension, the pension package is expected to pass through parliament, provided the opposition Left Party abstains from voting. The ongoing political dynamics revive concerns about Merz's leadership abilities. While the tension in the German Bundestag continues, benchmark 10-year Bund yields have reached a three-month high. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's current stance of holding interest rates steady has led some investors to perceive German bonds as undervalued.
