Aviation Monopoly Turbulence: Demands for Fair Skies
Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan raised alarms on Monday over the increasing monopoly in the Indian aviation sector, warning it poses a grave threat to the economy while hindering passenger interests. Chavan called for the division of the crisis-hit IndiGo into two separate entities to foster competition.
In a meeting with the press, Chavan emphasized that only two major players dominate India's skies: IndiGo, commanding 65% of the market, and the Tata Group, which holds nearly 30%. Comparing the current scenario with 2004, when India had ten operational airlines, Chavan criticized the concentration of power in only two companies serving around 40 crore passengers.
Chavan demanded accountability at the highest levels, urging the resignation of the Union Civil Aviation Minister and other officials, citing regulatory failings. He proposed the creation of a national airline and the establishment of a robust Civil Aviation Authority to enhance oversight, protect consumers, and prevent monopolistic practices.
