India Shines: Impressive Medal Haul at ISSF World Cup Final

In a display of skill and determination, Zorawar Singh Sandhu secured seventh place in the men's trap final at the ISSF World Cup Final, as India celebrated an outstanding showing with six medals in total, including two prestigious golds.

Zorawar was the sole Indian contender on the last day of shotgun events at the Lusail Shooting Complex. Despite a strong qualifying score of 119, placing him sixth, he faced challenges in the finals, exiting early alongside Italy's Giovanni Pellielo.

India's campaign highlights included a historic gold in the women's 25m pistol by Simranpreet Kaur Brar and another by Suruchi Phogat in the women's 10m air pistol. Achieving a double podium finish with Sainyam in the silver-winning performance, India left a significant mark on the standings, finishing just behind China.

