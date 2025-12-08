Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized BJP for stirring controversy over Vande Mataram ahead of West Bengal polls, accusing them of diverting attention from pressing issues. She defended Nehru's legacy and criticized PM Modi's weakening policies, urging a focus on current national challenges like unemployment and women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:37 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address to the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a vehement critique against the BJP, accusing it of deliberately sowing discord around Vande Mataram as a political tactic. She claimed the ruling party is intentionally redirecting focus from pressing national issues as elections loom in West Bengal.

Gandhi took a strong stance against the alleged manipulation, stating that the government's intent was to create a needless debate on the national song to mask public grievances such as inflation and unemployment. She advocated for addressing these real issues instead of historical grievances tied to political figures like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Defending Nehru's enduring contributions, Gandhi highlighted how his initiatives formed the foundation of India's progress in technology and healthcare. She characterized PM Modi's leadership as declining, his policies weakening, and urged the government to shift focus towards resolving contemporary problems affecting the country's youth and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

