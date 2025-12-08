SA to Unveil Study on HIV Stigma: Discrimination and Pathways to Change

South Africa is preparing to launch one of its most comprehensive studies to date on HIV-related stigma and discrimination—an effort expected to reshape national strategies, strengthen community responses, and improve the quality of life for people living with HIV.

The HIV Stigma Index 2.0, to be released on Tuesday, examines the lived realities of more than 5 000 participants across all nine provinces, with deep focus on 18 urban and rural districts. The study captures people’s experiences within households, communities, workplaces, health facilities, schools and broader social environments, offering the most detailed picture yet of how stigma affects treatment, wellbeing and social participation.

Community Leadership Central to the Study

The report emphasises that community-led interventions—particularly those driven by people living with HIV—remain essential to combating the persistent barriers created by stigma. Researchers highlight that stigma often prevents individuals from seeking testing, adhering to treatment, or accessing support services, further exacerbating health disparities.

The launch will take place at the National Research Foundation (NRF), hosted by the People Living with HIV sector under the leadership of the National Association of People Living with HIV and AIDS (NAPWA). The initiative is supported by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and global health partners.

Key stakeholders—including the Department of Health, civil society organisations, and representatives of affected groups—will gather to examine the findings and chart recommendations for policy shifts, awareness campaigns and multisectoral cooperation.

World AIDS Day: New Tools for Prevention and Protection

During World AIDS Day commemorations last week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile highlighted fresh momentum in HIV prevention, announcing the introduction of lenacapavir, a breakthrough long-acting injectable that offers six months of protection with just two injections per year.

Lenacapavir represents a significant advance for adolescent girls and young women, who often face power imbalances in relationships that limit their ability to negotiate safer sex. It also offers protection for groups disproportionately affected by stigma, including sex workers, people who use drugs, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

South Africa marked a milestone in October when the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) became the first in Africa and third globally to register lenacapavir, marking a major regulatory achievement for HIV prevention readiness.

A Call to Confront Stigma with Courage

Deputy President Mashatile stressed that South Africa must confront HIV stigma “with courage and urgency”, noting that stigma remains a driving force behind loss to follow-up, non-adherence, and structural exclusion.

Government, he said, is implementing policies that:

Improve access to antiretroviral therapy

Strengthen retention and re-engagement in care

Address structural inequalities

Protect vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by discrimination

Mashatile underscored that combating stigma requires national resolve and multisectoral collaboration, from health systems to workplaces, community structures and leadership institutions.

Shaping Policy and Programming for the Next Decade

Findings from the HIV Stigma Index 2.0 will guide new national strategies aimed at:

Reducing stigma in health and social services

Training healthcare workers

Improving human rights protection

Strengthening psychosocial support

Empowering community-led monitoring and advocacy

The study is expected to influence future SANAC planning, provincial HIV responses, and donor-funded programmes, ensuring that interventions reflect the lived experiences and real, everyday challenges of people living with HIV.

As South Africa continues its fight against HIV, the forthcoming report promises to serve as both a mirror and a roadmap—revealing the barriers that remain, while illuminating pathways to a more inclusive and stigma-free society.