Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Jharkhand Woman Killed by Wild Elephants

A 60-year-old woman, Mariam Kongadi, was killed by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident occurred near her home in Digri Dahutoli village. Authorities have provided initial financial compensation to her family. A full compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be granted upon documentation completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Jharkhand Woman Killed by Wild Elephants
  • Country:
  • India

A herd of wild elephants claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, according to official reports.

Identified as Mariam Kongadi, a resident of Digri Dahutoli village, the tragic incident unfolded when the victim unwittingly stepped out and encountered the elephants near the paddy fields at around 2 am.

Post-mortem procedures have been completed, and the body has been returned to her family. State compensation policies provide Rs 4 lakh for such unfortunate incidents, with an initial payment of Rs 50,000 already disbursed to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025