Tragedy Strikes: Jharkhand Woman Killed by Wild Elephants
A 60-year-old woman, Mariam Kongadi, was killed by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident occurred near her home in Digri Dahutoli village. Authorities have provided initial financial compensation to her family. A full compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be granted upon documentation completion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A herd of wild elephants claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, according to official reports.
Identified as Mariam Kongadi, a resident of Digri Dahutoli village, the tragic incident unfolded when the victim unwittingly stepped out and encountered the elephants near the paddy fields at around 2 am.
Post-mortem procedures have been completed, and the body has been returned to her family. State compensation policies provide Rs 4 lakh for such unfortunate incidents, with an initial payment of Rs 50,000 already disbursed to the family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beijing Court Awards Compensation to MH370 Families
Justice Served: Family Awarded Compensation in Tragic Accident
Karnataka CM Demands GST Compensation Amid Revenue Decline
Road Tragedy: Family of Gardener Awarded Compensation
Cong stages walkout from MP assembly to protest 'non-payment' of compensation to rain-hit farmers