Tragedy Strikes: Jharkhand Woman Killed by Wild Elephants

A herd of wild elephants claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, according to official reports.

Identified as Mariam Kongadi, a resident of Digri Dahutoli village, the tragic incident unfolded when the victim unwittingly stepped out and encountered the elephants near the paddy fields at around 2 am.

Post-mortem procedures have been completed, and the body has been returned to her family. State compensation policies provide Rs 4 lakh for such unfortunate incidents, with an initial payment of Rs 50,000 already disbursed to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)