Railway Work Mishap in Madhya Pradesh

Two railway workers were injured in a collision on Monday when a tower wagon hit a continuous action tamping machine vehicle during maintenance in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The mishap occurred near Hingoriya railway crossing.

According to Western Railway PRO Khemraj Meena, train traffic had been stopped between Neemuch and Mandsaur for track maintenance. The tower wagon struck the tamping machine due to insufficient distance on the track.

Tower wagons are used to inspect overhead electrical lines, while tamping machines shape tracks by compacting ballast under sleepers. At the time of the incident, several people were performing electrical work on railway vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)