Railway Work Mishap in Madhya Pradesh

Two workers were injured in an accident involving a railway tower wagon and a continuous action tamping machine during track maintenance in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred near a railway crossing when train traffic was halted. Lack of proper distance led to the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch/Indore | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two railway workers were injured in a collision on Monday when a tower wagon hit a continuous action tamping machine vehicle during maintenance in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The mishap occurred near Hingoriya railway crossing.

According to Western Railway PRO Khemraj Meena, train traffic had been stopped between Neemuch and Mandsaur for track maintenance. The tower wagon struck the tamping machine due to insufficient distance on the track.

Tower wagons are used to inspect overhead electrical lines, while tamping machines shape tracks by compacting ballast under sleepers. At the time of the incident, several people were performing electrical work on railway vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

