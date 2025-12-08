Fed's Potential December Surprise: Interest Rate Cut Anticipated

In a reversal of previous forecasts, major global brokerages such as Nomura and Standard Chartered now anticipate a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut this December. Their predictions come amid dovish signals from Federal Reserve officials and softer-than-expected data for November.

Top institutions like J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley have also shifted their stance, now expecting a reduction in borrowing costs. Notable Fed officials, including New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, contributed to this renewed expectation of a cut.

An internal note from Nomura points to the sufficiency of dovish signals to justify an additional risk-management cut, though it acknowledges the decision remains close. The potential change in Fed leadership, with Kevin Hassett being considered to replace Chair Jerome Powell, further complicates the forecasted path for interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)