Left Menu

Fed's Potential December Surprise: Interest Rate Cut Anticipated

Key global brokerages, including Nomura and Standard Chartered, now anticipate a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. This shift in expectation follows dovish Fed signals and softer November data. A contentious decision, some anticipate hawkish and dovish dissents among Fed members, with potential changes in leadership adding uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:40 IST
Fed's Potential December Surprise: Interest Rate Cut Anticipated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a reversal of previous forecasts, major global brokerages such as Nomura and Standard Chartered now anticipate a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut this December. Their predictions come amid dovish signals from Federal Reserve officials and softer-than-expected data for November.

Top institutions like J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley have also shifted their stance, now expecting a reduction in borrowing costs. Notable Fed officials, including New York Fed President John Williams and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, contributed to this renewed expectation of a cut.

An internal note from Nomura points to the sufficiency of dovish signals to justify an additional risk-management cut, though it acknowledges the decision remains close. The potential change in Fed leadership, with Kevin Hassett being considered to replace Chair Jerome Powell, further complicates the forecasted path for interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025