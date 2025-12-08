Tragic Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Highway

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals and left one seriously injured on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Mathura district. The collision occurred when a car hit a tractor-trolley, police reported.

Victim Saurabh Verma, 33, died instantly, while Nikunj Gupta, 27, and Rajan Gupta, 31, succumbed to their injuries at SN Medical College, Agra. Raja Bhardwaj, the lone survivor, is receiving medical care and is in stable condition, confirmed Circle Officer Mahavan Sanjeev Kumar Rai. All four individuals hailed from Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and were en route to Vrindavan.

The aftermath left the car completely wrecked. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the tractor driver reportedly fled the scene, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)