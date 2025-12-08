Illegal Rice Racket Unearthed in Karnataka: Minister Acts Swiftly
Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa revealed that 570 arrests have been made statewide concerning illegal rice hoarding and sales intended for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. Allegations include smuggling to foreign markets like Singapore and Dubai. Authorities have seized 29,603.15 quintals of rice and confiscated 314 vehicles.
Karnataka's Minister K H Muniyappa disclosed on Monday that 570 individuals across the state have been apprehended in connection to the illegal hoarding and sale of rice originally meant for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.
The Minister, handling the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology portfolios, addressed a starred question by MLC C T Ravi during the Legislative Council session in Suvarna Soudha. Ravi alleged that the state's rice meant for Below Poverty Line beneficiaries is being smuggled to Singapore and Dubai, fetching exorbitant prices.
Muniyappa shared that authorities have confiscated 29,603.15 quintals of illegal rice and seized 314 vehicles involved in the operation. Steps have been taken to relieve suspect officers in Yadgir district, and strict supervision measures, including new vigilance committees and monthly 'Food Adalats,' are being implemented to curb future malpractice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
