Illegal Rice Racket Unearthed in Karnataka: Minister Acts Swiftly

Karnataka's Minister K H Muniyappa disclosed on Monday that 570 individuals across the state have been apprehended in connection to the illegal hoarding and sale of rice originally meant for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

The Minister, handling the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology portfolios, addressed a starred question by MLC C T Ravi during the Legislative Council session in Suvarna Soudha. Ravi alleged that the state's rice meant for Below Poverty Line beneficiaries is being smuggled to Singapore and Dubai, fetching exorbitant prices.

Muniyappa shared that authorities have confiscated 29,603.15 quintals of illegal rice and seized 314 vehicles involved in the operation. Steps have been taken to relieve suspect officers in Yadgir district, and strict supervision measures, including new vigilance committees and monthly 'Food Adalats,' are being implemented to curb future malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)