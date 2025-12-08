Left Menu

IndiGo Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for Railways and High-Risk Industries

The ongoing crisis in the aviation sector, exemplified by IndiGo's issues, underlines the persistent safety concerns in high-risk industries, notably Indian Railways. The All India Loco Running Staff Association emphasizes the need for scientifically-designed working conditions to ensure safety and highlights past recommendations ignored by authorities.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The aviation sector is grappling with a crisis following disruptions in IndiGo's operations, which highlight long-standing safety issues faced by loco pilots in Indian Railways. A prominent union underscores the demand for scientifically-designed working conditions.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association likens the IndiGo controversy to a broader issue affecting high-risk industries, citing worker fatigue as a direct threat to passenger safety. The union stresses that modern sleep science regulations are vital, not just union demands.

Despite recommendations for better regulations from various committees, the Railway Board has resisted implementation. Past rail accident investigations criticize the detrimental impact of current working hours on crew safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

