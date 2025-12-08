IndiGo Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for Railways and High-Risk Industries

The aviation sector is grappling with a crisis following disruptions in IndiGo's operations, which highlight long-standing safety issues faced by loco pilots in Indian Railways. A prominent union underscores the demand for scientifically-designed working conditions.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association likens the IndiGo controversy to a broader issue affecting high-risk industries, citing worker fatigue as a direct threat to passenger safety. The union stresses that modern sleep science regulations are vital, not just union demands.

Despite recommendations for better regulations from various committees, the Railway Board has resisted implementation. Past rail accident investigations criticize the detrimental impact of current working hours on crew safety.

