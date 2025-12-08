Japan Meteorological Agency says a strong earthquake hits off Japanese northern coast, tsunami alert issued, reports AP.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
