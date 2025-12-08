Crackdown on Unwarranted Caesareans in Karnataka

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, declared on Monday a crackdown on private hospitals conducting superfluous caesarean deliveries for profit. Addressing the Legislative Council, Rao responded to a query from JD(S) member Govinda Raju about the concerning issue.

Rao clarified that while specific hospitals had not been identified and no complaints received, authorities are poised to take action should any grievances come forward. He assured that any hospital found violating the KPME Act would face strict penalties under Section 15, Clause 1.

The minister reiterated the necessity for both government and private medical establishments to strictly follow established procedures when examining pregnant women, warning of penalties for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)