Left Menu

Crackdown on Unwarranted Caesareans in Karnataka

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced action against private hospitals performing unnecessary caesarean deliveries for financial gain. The minister emphasized adherence to rules by both government and private hospitals, but noted no specific complaints had been lodged with the authorities yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:09 IST
Crackdown on Unwarranted Caesareans in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, declared on Monday a crackdown on private hospitals conducting superfluous caesarean deliveries for profit. Addressing the Legislative Council, Rao responded to a query from JD(S) member Govinda Raju about the concerning issue.

Rao clarified that while specific hospitals had not been identified and no complaints received, authorities are poised to take action should any grievances come forward. He assured that any hospital found violating the KPME Act would face strict penalties under Section 15, Clause 1.

The minister reiterated the necessity for both government and private medical establishments to strictly follow established procedures when examining pregnant women, warning of penalties for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025