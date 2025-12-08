West Bengal Cracks Down on School Pool-Car Safety

In the wake of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three children, the West Bengal government is enforcing stringent safety guidelines for school pool-car operators. Aimed at enhancing safety measures, officials demand compliance with existing standards, including mandatory permits and fitness certificates.

Held in response to the November 24 Uluberia accident, the meeting included police and education department officials. It was established that private vehicles must convert to commercial status to transport children, adhering to comprehensive safety protocols such as GPS tracking, seatbelt provisions, and first-aid availability.

Parents are encouraged to scrutinize driver credentials rigorously, with schools instructed to integrate safety topics into parent-teacher meetings. The department has set speed limits within 40 km/hour to prevent future incidents, with nearly one lakh pool cars operating across the state requiring collective effort for safer transit.

