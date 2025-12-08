Left Menu

West Bengal Cracks Down on School Pool-Car Safety

In response to a tragic accident, West Bengal enforces stringent guidelines for school pool-car operations. The transport department mandates valid permits and safety features like GPS, panic buttons, and speed governors. Schools must appoint transport managers, and parents are urged to verify transport safety rigorously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:17 IST
West Bengal Cracks Down on School Pool-Car Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic accident that claimed the lives of three children, the West Bengal government is enforcing stringent safety guidelines for school pool-car operators. Aimed at enhancing safety measures, officials demand compliance with existing standards, including mandatory permits and fitness certificates.

Held in response to the November 24 Uluberia accident, the meeting included police and education department officials. It was established that private vehicles must convert to commercial status to transport children, adhering to comprehensive safety protocols such as GPS tracking, seatbelt provisions, and first-aid availability.

Parents are encouraged to scrutinize driver credentials rigorously, with schools instructed to integrate safety topics into parent-teacher meetings. The department has set speed limits within 40 km/hour to prevent future incidents, with nearly one lakh pool cars operating across the state requiring collective effort for safer transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025