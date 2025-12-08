AI Revolution in Assam: Training Teachers and Crafting Curriculums at IIT-Guwahati

In a pioneering educational move, IIT-Guwahati is incorporating artificial intelligence into Assam's school curriculum, taking the lead in training educators and crafting textbooks. This initiative, led by IIT-Guwahati's Director Prof Devendra Jalihal, aims to enhance AI understanding and application among students, starting from Class 11.

Notably, the training programme has expanded beyond Indian borders, with teachers from Bhutan already trained and plans to include other northeastern states. Developed by Prof Shymanta M Hazarika and Assistant Prof Debanga Raj Neog, the AI textbooks are being rolled out, with translations into local languages underway.

The institute is also fostering higher education in Data Science and AI through both on-campus and online courses, addressing low enrolment from the northeast by offering mentoring and full fee waivers to students from less privileged backgrounds. The initiative highlights IIT-Guwahati's commitment to spreading technological literacy in the region.