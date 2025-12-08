Ghetts Pleads Guilty in Tragic Hit-and-Run Case

British rapper Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, confessed on Monday to his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of Nepali student Yubin Tamang. Appearing via videolink at the Old Bailey, Clarke-Samuel admitted to causing Tamang's death on October 18 by driving dangerously.

At 41, the rapper also acknowledged another charge of reckless driving in London involving his BMW M5 prior to the tragic incident. His sentencing is scheduled for February. Ghetts, known for his pioneering music, was previously nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize and was honored with the Best Male Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards.

The celebrated artist, who has worked alongside illustrious musicians like Ed Sheeran, faces severe legal consequences following the tragic accident. The case sheds light on the responsibilities that come with fame and public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)