High-Altitude Havoc: The Smuggling Balloons Disrupting Lithuanian Airspace

Balloons drifting over the Belarusian border have repeatedly caused airport closures in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital. Authorities deem it a 'hybrid attack' by Belarus, a Kremlin ally, triggering a state of emergency. Since October, Vilnius airport, situated 30 km from Belarus, has seen over a dozen shutdowns, severely affecting flights and passengers.

The balloons, initially for meteorological use, have been repurposed to smuggle cheap Belarusian cigarettes into Lithuania amidst tightened border controls following the 2021 migrant crisis. They typically carry up to 1,500 packs of cigarettes each, significantly impacting Lithuania's economy due to the price disparity between the countries.

Authorities have upgraded safety regulations, as these balloons fly at altitudes similar to approaching airplanes, increasing collision risks. Despite detection system enhancements, managing these smuggling operations remains a challenge for Lithuanian officials, underscoring ongoing tensions with Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)