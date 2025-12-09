IndiGo's Aerial Adjustment: Flight Reductions Amidst Operational Crisis
The civil aviation ministry has mandated IndiGo to cut its flight schedule by 10% to stabilize operations affected by new pilot duty norms. Refunds for affected flights have been completed. The ministry aims to reduce cancellations and improve passenger experience amidst ongoing compliance checks.
The civil aviation ministry has directed IndiGo to slash its flight schedule by 10%, aiming to stabilize its operations amidst a crisis induced by the transition to new pilot duty regulations.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed that IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, confirmed the completion of refunds for flights affected until December 6. Despite the cuts, IndiGo will maintain its destination coverage.
The ministry's decision followed the DGCA's earlier directive to reduce the schedule by 5%. Measures are expected to alleviate widespread disruption and enhance passenger convenience.
