Bipartisan Senate Resolution Backs Ukraine on Eve of Trump's Address

In a bipartisan effort, U.S. senators are set to present a resolution supporting Ukraine, coinciding with President Trump's State of the Union address. This move highlights the strong backing for Ukraine from American lawmakers amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis, the resolution is supported by 26 co-sponsors from both parties. It expresses condolences for the loss of Ukrainian lives, commends their bravery, and pushes for NATO allies' cooperation. The resolution also urges respect for Ukraine's sovereignty in any peace talks.

The measure reflects continued U.S. support for the current Ukrainian government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and emphasizes the need for increased support from Trump. As the conflict enters its fourth year, the resolution underscores congressional demands for more military and financial aid to Ukraine.

