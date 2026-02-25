Left Menu

Bipartisan Senate Resolution Backs Ukraine on Eve of Trump's Address

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a resolution in support of Ukraine, coinciding with President Trump's State of the Union address. The resolution, led by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis, underscores solidarity with Ukraine amid Russian hostilities and calls for respect of Ukraine's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:32 IST
Bipartisan Senate Resolution Backs Ukraine on Eve of Trump's Address
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bipartisan effort, U.S. senators are set to present a resolution supporting Ukraine, coinciding with President Trump's State of the Union address. This move highlights the strong backing for Ukraine from American lawmakers amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis, the resolution is supported by 26 co-sponsors from both parties. It expresses condolences for the loss of Ukrainian lives, commends their bravery, and pushes for NATO allies' cooperation. The resolution also urges respect for Ukraine's sovereignty in any peace talks.

The measure reflects continued U.S. support for the current Ukrainian government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and emphasizes the need for increased support from Trump. As the conflict enters its fourth year, the resolution underscores congressional demands for more military and financial aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026