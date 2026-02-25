Srinagar Airport Expansion Set to Boost Jammu and Kashmir's Economy
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a major expansion of the Srinagar International Airport. The Rs 1,677 crore project aims to improve connectivity and boost the local economy by enhancing tourism and creating new business opportunities.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the development of the civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport. The project, valued at Rs 1,677 crore, was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, earlier on Tuesday.
Abdullah emphasized that expanding the civil enclave would significantly bolster the region's economy. Enhanced air connectivity is expected to attract more tourists, enhance trade, create job opportunities, and improve overall business prospects in Kashmir Valley.
This expansion is seen as a transformative move, with Abdullah highlighting that it will play a vital role in establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a leading destination for tourism and investment, thus unlocking its economic potential.
