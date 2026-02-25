Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Calls for Fresh Blood in Cabinet Reshuffle

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar advocates for the addition of new members in the state cabinet, emphasizing the need for fresh ideas and younger representatives. He supports the demand of first-time MLAs for ministerial positions and responds to discussions on Dalit leadership and central funding for urban development.

Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:29 IST
Amid the political dynamics in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called for the infusion of 'new blood' into the state cabinet. Shivakumar advocates for the inclusion of first-time MLAs, emphasizing the necessity of fresh perspectives for the party's evolution.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar, also the Congress state president, insisted that the old guard should step aside, making way for younger representatives. His remarks come as part of a broader discourse about generational change within the party, aligning with the demands from 38 newly elected Congress legislators.

Responding to queries about central government funding for urban development, Shivakumar mentioned that funds are not allocated for major cities but could benefit tier two and three cities in Karnataka. This statement came on the sidelines of a political discussion about the potential reshuffle and the Dalit chief minister issue.

