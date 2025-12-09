Left Menu

From Financial Struggles to Fortune: The Panna Diamond Discovery

Satish Khatik and Sajid Mohammad, two young miners in Panna district, discovered a 15.34-carat diamond just 20 days after securing a lease on a mine. The gem, valued over Rs 50 lakh, promises to alleviate their financial woes and enable their sisters' weddings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:06 IST
Two young friends in Panna district, Satish Khatik and Sajid Mohammad, struck lucky with a 15.34-carat diamond discovery merely 20 days into their mining lease. The discovery has crucial implications for their financial situation, offering hope amid economic struggles.

The gem, described as having high-quality characteristics and valued over Rs 50 lakh, reflects the dreams many miners chase for a lifetime. Their initiative was inspired by family legacies but exceeded past generations' outcomes significantly.

Intent on easing their financial burdens, Satish and Sajid plan to prioritize their sisters' marriages with the earnings. Furthermore, they aim to invest in expanding their small businesses, reflecting a blend of responsibility and ambition driven by this unexpected windfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

