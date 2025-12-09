Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan's Transformative $150 Million Acquisition of Jayhawk Fine Chemicals

Anupam Rasayan India has agreed to acquire Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation, a US-based specialty chemical company, for approximately USD 150 million. The acquisition increases Anupam's presence in the US market and expands into high-value intermediate production. The purchase is funded through internal acruals, debt, and quasi-equity financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:32 IST
Anupam Rasayan India has made a significant acquisition, purchasing the entire stake of Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation, a US-based specialty chemical company, for about USD 150 million.

This strategic purchase includes payments for Jayhawk's equity value and existing loans to exiting shareholders, and represents an enterprise value of approximately USD 134 million.

The move is part of Anupam Rasayan's strategy to increase its footprint in the United States market and diversify its product offering, notably expanding into high-value dianhydrides and polyimide intermediates used in semiconductors.

