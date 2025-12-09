Left Menu

Blaze in Delhi Shoe Factory Leaves Three Injured

A fire broke out at a shoe-sole factory in Delhi's Narela area, injuring three individuals, including a child. Despite arriving swiftly, the police found the factory engulfed in flames. The trapped victims were rescued and hospitalized. Sixteen fire tenders were used to control the blaze, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:43 IST
Blaze in Delhi Shoe Factory Leaves Three Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted at a shoe-sole factory in Delhi's DSIIDC Industrial Area, Narela, leaving three individuals injured, including a child. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and prompted an immediate response from the authorities.

The factory was engulfed in dense smoke and intense flames by the time emergency services reached the scene. Despite the challenging conditions, police and firefighting teams managed to rescue three trapped individuals and transport them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Containing the blaze required the efforts of 16 fire tenders. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025