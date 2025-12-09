Blaze in Delhi Shoe Factory Leaves Three Injured

A devastating fire erupted at a shoe-sole factory in Delhi's DSIIDC Industrial Area, Narela, leaving three individuals injured, including a child. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and prompted an immediate response from the authorities.

The factory was engulfed in dense smoke and intense flames by the time emergency services reached the scene. Despite the challenging conditions, police and firefighting teams managed to rescue three trapped individuals and transport them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Containing the blaze required the efforts of 16 fire tenders. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)