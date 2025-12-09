Pakistan and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with Landmark Agreements

Pakistan and Indonesia have inked seven key agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors as part of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's visit to Islamabad. These agreements signify a significant step in strengthening the partnership between the two nations, demonstrated through productive discussions held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The talks covered a wide range of topics including defense, trade, and education. Both nations expressed their commitment to bolstering existing ties, with notable agreements in fields like education, health, and business development. The nations are also set to collaborate on vocational training and combating illicit drug trafficking.

President Subianto's visit marks a pivotal moment in their 75-year-long diplomatic relationship, with Pakistan conferring its highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on him. Enhanced cooperation is anticipated in various domains as both countries focus on mutual interests and work toward achieving balanced trade relations.

