Punjab's Comprehensive Offensive Against Drug Trade

The AAP government in Punjab has launched a determined offensive against the drug trade, according to Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. This approach involves strict law enforcement, active community participation, and preventive education, as outlined during the state Assembly's Budget Session.

Since March 2025, Punjab Police have registered over 36,000 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, resulting in nearly 48,000 arrests. The government's campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh,' has targeted the supply chain, leading to the capture of major smugglers and the seizure of large quantities of drugs.

Efforts also entail financial actions against drug networks, including cash seizures and freezing illicit assets. Emphasizing deterrence, Cheema pointed to a remarkable 89% conviction rate, bolstered by modern evidence collection methods. The state remains committed to dismantling drug-related infrastructure, having demolished illegally built properties linked to traffickers.

