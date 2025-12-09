Left Menu

Massive IndiGo Flight Disruptions Affect Thousands at Mumbai Airport

Over 40,000 passengers were impacted by the cancellation of 905 IndiGo flights at Mumbai airport due to operational disruptions from December 1-8. Additionally, more than 260,000 individuals experienced delays. The disruptions were primarily caused by new crew rostering rules impacting schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos ensued at Mumbai Airport as massive flight disruptions hit passengers flying with IndiGo, India's prominent airline. Over 40,000 travelers found their plans thwarted by the cancellation of 905 flights between December 1 and December 8, airport authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) reported that IndiGo scheduled 3,171 flights but managed to operate only 2,266 of them. Beyond cancellations, 1,475 flights suffered delays exceeding 30 minutes during this turbulent week.

The disruptions stemmed from new crew rostering rules, leading to extended rest periods for pilots and staff, thereby affecting operational efficiency. The Civil Aviation Ministry, under Joint Secretary Madhu Sudan Shankar, reviewed the situation urgently as passengers faced significant inconvenience on both domestic and international routes.

