Tragedy on the Roads: Two Deadly Accidents Strike
Five individuals, including a child, died in two separate road mishaps in Agra. The first accident involved a truck colliding with a motorcycle on the Agra-Delhi highway, killing three, while the second saw two men losing their lives after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Mathura.
A tragic series of road accidents has left five people dead, including a child, in Agra. Police reported the incidents occurred over just one evening.
The first crash was devastating. A speeding truck plowed into a motorcycle on the Agra-Delhi highway, claiming the lives of three individuals. The motorcycle rider, Shibbu, along with his aunt and sister, was heading back to his village when the accident happened.
In a separate incident, two men met a similar fate on the Mathura-Bharatpur road when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle. Both men were returning from a local eatery when tragedy hit. The victims' bodies have been examined and returned to their grieving families.