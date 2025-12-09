Left Menu

Tragedy on the Roads: Two Deadly Accidents Strike

Five individuals, including a child, died in two separate road mishaps in Agra. The first accident involved a truck colliding with a motorcycle on the Agra-Delhi highway, killing three, while the second saw two men losing their lives after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike near Mathura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 09-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 23:00 IST
Tragedy on the Roads: Two Deadly Accidents Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic series of road accidents has left five people dead, including a child, in Agra. Police reported the incidents occurred over just one evening.

The first crash was devastating. A speeding truck plowed into a motorcycle on the Agra-Delhi highway, claiming the lives of three individuals. The motorcycle rider, Shibbu, along with his aunt and sister, was heading back to his village when the accident happened.

In a separate incident, two men met a similar fate on the Mathura-Bharatpur road when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle. Both men were returning from a local eatery when tragedy hit. The victims' bodies have been examined and returned to their grieving families.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025