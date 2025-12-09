Tragedy on the Roads: Two Deadly Accidents Strike

A tragic series of road accidents has left five people dead, including a child, in Agra. Police reported the incidents occurred over just one evening.

The first crash was devastating. A speeding truck plowed into a motorcycle on the Agra-Delhi highway, claiming the lives of three individuals. The motorcycle rider, Shibbu, along with his aunt and sister, was heading back to his village when the accident happened.

In a separate incident, two men met a similar fate on the Mathura-Bharatpur road when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle. Both men were returning from a local eatery when tragedy hit. The victims' bodies have been examined and returned to their grieving families.