IndiGo's Turbulent Winter: Flights Grounded Amid Operational Chaos

In a turbulent turn of events, IndiGo canceled around 220 flights across major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, despite CEO Pieter Elbers' assertion that operations were improving.

Sources reveal the airline faced severe operational challenges, canceling 137 flights in Delhi, 21 in Mumbai, and 61 in Bengaluru. The disruptions followed the government's decision to reduce IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% amid safety compliance failures.

As passengers deal with canceled flights and rising airfares, the Civil Aviation Ministry has issued show-cause notices to the airline's top management and mandated fare caps to stabilize operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)