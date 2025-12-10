Left Menu

IndiGo's Turbulent Winter: Flights Grounded Amid Operational Chaos

IndiGo, faced with operational challenges, canceled 220 flights at major airports after failing to adapt to new safety regulations. Despite CEO Pieter Elbers' assurances, the airline's winter schedule was slashed by 10%. The Civil Aviation Ministry stepped in, issuing directives and demanding accountability from management.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a turbulent turn of events, IndiGo canceled around 220 flights across major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai, despite CEO Pieter Elbers' assertion that operations were improving.

Sources reveal the airline faced severe operational challenges, canceling 137 flights in Delhi, 21 in Mumbai, and 61 in Bengaluru. The disruptions followed the government's decision to reduce IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% amid safety compliance failures.

As passengers deal with canceled flights and rising airfares, the Civil Aviation Ministry has issued show-cause notices to the airline's top management and mandated fare caps to stabilize operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

