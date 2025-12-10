Left Menu

Mexico's Tariff Strategy: Boosting Domestic Industry Amidst Global Trade Tensions

Mexico's lower house passed a bill imposing up to 50% tariffs on imports from Asian countries, targeting trade imbalances and boosting local production. Despite opposition, this move could generate an additional $3.76 billion in revenue for 2024 as Mexico aims to reduce its fiscal deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:26 IST
Mexico's Tariff Strategy: Boosting Domestic Industry Amidst Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious move to bolster domestic industry, Mexico's lower house approved tariffs reaching up to 50% on imports from China and other Asian nations. The measure, set for 2024, aims to invigorate local production and address trade disparities, amid criticism from business groups and foreign governments.

The bill, supported by 281 votes, faces further hurdles in the Senate. The proposal outlines tariffs, predominantly capped at 35%, extending through 2026. It targets sectors including automotive, textile, and steel supplies from countries lacking trade agreements with Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration introduced the measure to strengthen the domestic economy, despite analyst speculations pointing to U.S. appeasement. If enacted, the tariffs could contribute $3.76 billion to Mexico's revenue, critical for easing fiscal deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025