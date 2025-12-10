Mexico's Tariff Strategy: Boosting Domestic Industry Amidst Global Trade Tensions

In a contentious move to bolster domestic industry, Mexico's lower house approved tariffs reaching up to 50% on imports from China and other Asian nations. The measure, set for 2024, aims to invigorate local production and address trade disparities, amid criticism from business groups and foreign governments.

The bill, supported by 281 votes, faces further hurdles in the Senate. The proposal outlines tariffs, predominantly capped at 35%, extending through 2026. It targets sectors including automotive, textile, and steel supplies from countries lacking trade agreements with Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration introduced the measure to strengthen the domestic economy, despite analyst speculations pointing to U.S. appeasement. If enacted, the tariffs could contribute $3.76 billion to Mexico's revenue, critical for easing fiscal deficits.

