Dollar's Decline and Market Reactions: A Financial Update

The dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve's less aggressive policy shift, while the Swiss franc rose on unchanged Swiss National Bank rates. U.S. Treasury moves and a tech sell-off further influenced the market landscape. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies felt pressure amid leveraged market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar remained under pressure Thursday after a significant dip as the Federal Reserve provided a less aggressive forecast than anticipated. Concurrently, the Swiss franc gained strength when the Swiss National Bank decided to maintain current interest rates.

Contributing to the dollar's challenges, Asian shares and U.S. futures dropped following disappointing earnings data from Oracle, putting cloud computing costs under scrutiny. The euro advanced to nearly a two-month high, and the dollar also fell against the yen.

The Fed's recent 25 basis point cut was anticipated, though the broader commentary and forecasts surprised some investors. Strategic moves by global central banks and geopolitical uncertainty continue to influence the financial markets, while cryptocurrencies experience fluctuations amid high leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

