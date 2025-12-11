Left Menu

Bihar Police Nab Hyderabad Fugitive in Gangster Shooting Case

Bihar Police arrested Sayeed Khalid alias Khalid Anjum from Hyderabad for his involvement in the July 2024 shooting of gangster Photo Khan at a Gayaji court. Khalid, with a bounty on his head, was brought to Gayaji after legal procedures. The attack injured Photo Khan and several policemen.

Gayaji | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:06 IST
  • India

Bihar Police have successfully apprehended a fugitive from Hyderabad in connection with the shooting incident involving notorious gangster Photo Khan. This arrest follows intensive efforts by law enforcement to track down Sayeed Khalid alias Khalid Anjum, against whom a bounty had been announced.

Officers detained Khalid from the Dabilpura locality on the Mirchowk police station road. Originally from Jehanabad district, Khalid was brought to Gayaji to face charges after the completion of necessary legal formalities, according to SDPO Shailendra Singh.

The incident dates back to July 24, 2024, when Khalid and his associates opened fire on Photo Khan at Sherghati court, injuring him and several policemen. The continued investigation underscores the police crackdown on organized crime in the region.

