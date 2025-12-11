Left Menu

Germany Backs Greek Candidate for Eurogroup President

Germany has announced its support for Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis as the new Eurogroup president, according to Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil. The Eurogroup, comprising euro-using countries' finance ministers, will select its next leader on Thursday. Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem is the other candidate vying for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:05 IST
Germany Backs Greek Candidate for Eurogroup President
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has thrown its weight behind Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in the race to become the next Eurogroup president, as confirmed by Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil in Brussels. This endorsement adds considerable momentum to Pierrakakis's candidacy.

The Eurogroup, a pivotal assembly of finance ministers from countries using the euro, is set to elect its new president on Thursday. The decision comes at a crucial time for the bloc, which relies heavily on this group's leadership to steer economic policy across the eurozone.

Alongside Pierrakakis, Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem remains a key contender for the presidency, reflecting the intense competition in this high-stakes election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025