Ukraine's Drones Target Russian Chemical Plants

Ukraine's drone forces have successfully attacked two chemical plants in Russia's Novgorod and Smolensk regions. These plants were reportedly manufacturing explosive components for Russian troops engaged in the Ukraine conflict, according to Major Robert Brovdi on the Telegram app.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic offensive, Ukraine's drone forces have struck two chemical plants situated in Russia's Novgorod and Smolensk regions. The attack underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

According to Major Robert Brovdi, who shared the update on the Telegram app, these facilities were involved in producing explosive components for Russian soldiers active in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This development highlights the intensifying military engagements and the critical role of new-age warfare tactics like drones in modern conflicts.

