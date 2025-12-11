Traffic Disruptions Ahead: Vidyasagar Setu Undergoes Major Repairs

Kolkata's iconic Vidyasagar Setu is set for an eight-hour closure this Sunday as critical repairs take place. Kolkata Police announced on Thursday that from 6 am to 2 pm, the bridge will undergo major rehabilitation, affecting all vehicle movement.

The maintenance spearheaded by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners includes replacing stay cables and bearings, prompting necessary traffic diversions. Alternative routes have been organized for west-bound vehicles from AJC Bose Road via Turf View to Hastings Crossing, and further plans for vehicles on KP Road.

East-bound vehicles from Khidderpore via CGR Road will also encounter detours, redirected towards St. George's Gate Road and Howrah Bridge. Kolkata Police may implement additional traffic diversions to manage the expected congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)